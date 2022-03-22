BY ROBERT STYLES
Black Widow is the first film from Marvel Studios in two years. While the film was completed long ago, Marvel and Disney delayed its release multiple times due to the pandemic. This is the first solo film for Black Widow, a character that fans became well-acquainted with in the various Avengers films over the last decade. This is a prequel story that takes place between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). In this story, Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow), confronts the darker aspects of her past as a spy and reunites with some familiar faces from her younger years.
This film is long overdue, with Black Widow being one of the only Avengers to not have their own solitary film. Director Cate Shortland is the first woman to direct a Marvel film on her own (Anna Boden co-directed Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck). She does great work with this movie, balancing entertaining action scenes with a complex and intricate family drama, heightened by the well-cast and talented group of actors. Besides Scarlett Johannson, who reprised her role as Black Widow, the cast is rounded out by Florence Pugh, David Harbor, and Rachel Weisz. These four primary actors absolutely deliver in their roles, and add true pathos to their performances.
If one actor steals the show, it’s absolutely Florence Pugh. The young actress has been delivering stellar performances for years now, and this film is no different. Some of her line deliveries are so heartfelt and heartbreaking the viewer can’t help but be pulled into the emotion of the moment and completely sympathize with her. Black Widow, the film, feels like a passing-of-the-torch to Pugh’s character. All known information indicates we’ll be seeing more of the actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The idea of family is at the center of this movie. A group of spies are thrown together to be a “fake family,” but from that fabrication a real bond develops. The most unique aspect of this movie is the way it mixes the spy thriller genre with that of a family drama. While each of the four family members are lying to everyone else around them, the one true aspect of their lives is the genuine love they have for one another. The dichotomy between their public and private lives makes for interesting fodder within the story’s structure.
Black Widow is a film about pain, both physically and psychologically. Early on in the film, young Natasha’s mother tells her “pain only makes you stronger.” This idea is a constant in a movie that has its protagonist facing the pain she’s endured in her past, as well as the pain she has inflicted upon other people. At this point, Johnasson knows Black Widow well and she expertly embodies this character completely driven by the pain all around her. Natasha Romanoff is a woman coming to terms with her past, and pain is completely intertwined with that history.
Black Widow is a salute to female empowerment. One of the primary storylines involves a group of female spies who have been brainwashed to the point they're physically incapable of making decisions about their own lives and actions. Natasha and her sister are focused on rescuing these women, and granting them the freewill and agency all people deserve. This is a movie that subtly promotes the importance of freedom of choice and a woman’s right to make decisions about her own life and body.
Black Widow is unique among the Marvel oeuvre. It mixes genres so effectively, it practically creates a new genre all its own. It's a tribute to the importance of family, and dedication to the power of sisterhood. It's an entertaining spy film that examines what it means to be a hero. Black Widow is unlike the other standalone Marvel films. Most of the others were used to introduce the audience to a character. Black Widow is used to bid farewell to a character audiences have been watching for more than a decade. This is her swan song, and it's the film this character deserves.
Robert Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.