STRAtHMORE - It’s not how you start it’s how you finish. That statement couldn’t be any truer than it was Friday night for the Porterville High School football team as they overcame a slow start to win their season opener against McLane High School 26-9 at Spartan Stadium.
PHS received the ball to start the game and Head Coach Keith Thompson arguably couldn’t have drawn up a worst start. After a holding call negated a good gain on first down PHS snapped the ball over quarterback Rocky Arguijo’s head on the next play and it rolled out of the end zone for a safety and the Highlanders led 2-0. A short kickoff by the Panthers gave McLane the ball at the PHS 42. McLane then drove 42 yards down the field in 5:51 and scored when Jaden Turner hit Demitrius Simon for a 10 yard TD strike. Ariel Valadez added the PAT and McLane had quickly quieted the PHS faithful by going ahead 9-0.
The Panthers quickly responded with a 9 play 66 yard drive that ended when Samuel Alcantar leaped across the goal line on an 8 yard TD run. After 2 false start penalties by the Panthers and an offsides by McLane PHS eventually went for 2 and were unsuccessful but PHS had cut the Highlander lead to 9-6 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
After exchanging punts McLane moved the ball to midfield. On first and 10 Turner tried a deep shot downfield that was intercepted by Alcantar who returned it nearly 80 yards to paydirt to give PHS it’s first lead of the night at the 6:26 mark of the first half. Tyson Vinson ran across the 2 point conversion and PHS led 14-9 at the half.
After a punt pinned McLane back on their own 10 and intentional grounding on third down pushed them back even farther, the Highlanders were forced to punt from their own two yard line.
Turner shanked the punt which went out of bounds at the Highlander 13 yard line, giving the Panthers their best field position of the night.
Three plays later Aeris Acoba raced 8 yards into the end zone for his first score of the night. The Panthers appeared to get the 2 point conversion when Vinson took it across the goal line. However an official had fallen on the play and a whistle was inadvertently blown so PHS was forced to try the 2 point conversion again which was unsuccessful so instead of being up 22-9 PHS was holding on to a 20-9 advantage.
McLane was its own worst enemy in the second half. After driving down to the Panthers 3 where they had first and goal, PHS forced a fumble which was recovered by Angel Saldana at the 7.
After the Panthers turned it back over on an Arguijo interception McLane once again drove down inside the Panther five yard line as they had first and goal from the three yard line. The Panther defense stiffened and Dominic Perez broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth dow to end the Highlander threat once again.
The Panthers then put the game away with a 98 yard drive that ended when Arguijo went up top and over the defense to find Izaya Welsh for a 65 yard pitch and catch. Once again the 2 point conversion failed and the Panthers had scored 26 straight points to win their season opener.
The Panthers start out the year 1-0 for the 2nd straight season and will now head on the road to Bakersfield to take on South High School on Friday.