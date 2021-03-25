Monache places second, PHS boys third
Like they’ve done all season, Monache High School’s Ian Queenan and Aislin Taylor led their respective packs and finished the season strong with individual East Yosemite League titles.
“To have a boys and girls champion is a big deal,” MHS head coach Seth Ishida said. “There’s team in this sport and there’s individual. And the individuals that did everything right, got the reward.”
The Marauders, along with the Panthers of Porterville, raced in EYL championship race Wednesday at Mission Oak High School in the first traditional format race of the season.
Tulare Western boys won the league title with a score of 35, Monache placed second with 49, Porterville third with 74, Tulare Union fourth with 80 and Mission Oak fifth with 121.
In the girls’ race, Western won with 25 points, Monache took second with 52, Mission Oak third with 70 and Union was fourth with 91.
Queenan fends off challengers
Queenan won the 3-mile race in 15 minutes, 51.64 seconds and left Western’s John Macareno (15:56.58) to take second in one of the closest races of the junior’s season.
“During that run, it hurt a lot more than I expected,” Queenan said. “You know that most of my races I’m able to leave the group pretty early on and today I knew that Macareno was going to be there and that he was just going to sit on my hip like he did (in the) dual against us. I knew that it was going to be a little bit more of a battle. Plus the really thick grass. I hadn’t had to use the kick in awhile, and putting it down in the last 200 (meters), it was a pretty big deal for me.
The heat of the day and running on a new course affected all runners, but Queenan didn’t let that stop him from getting to the finish line first.
“It’s really cool, considering last year I think I got third at EYL,” Queen said. “...I just think all that work over the summer, going through that year of training. Just grinding out the hills every day. I think that really set me up well to win against these duals. I didn’t want to lose to anyone that I beat last year.”
Also scoring for Monache was Adrian Martinez (16:16.15) in seventh, Isaac Ceballos (16:55.10) 11th, Isaiah Mendez (17:11.63) 12th and Anthony Estrada (17:26.21) 18th.
Coach Ishida commended all of his athletes for their effort not only at the championship meet, but over the entire season.
“The biggest part of these guys, as it relates to the athletes, is them not giving up,” Ishida said. “You have to understand these guys were ready to race when the season was supposed to happen. And then the rug was pulled…For them to come back after that, mentally and physically, especially, we had athletes come down with COVID over the season during one of those waves...But for them to come back from being sick in different ways, it’s an incredible testament to their training. After four years, it’s not just about how fast you are, it’s how resilient you are. How disciplined you are.”
From Porterville, Joshua Jimenez led the team with a 16:13.13, sixth-place finish. He was followed by Ethan Rangel (16:23.50) in eighth, Joshua Meneses (16:48.07) in 10th, Dominic Welsh (18:03.67) in 24th, and Misael Lopez (18:10.06) in 27th.
“The boys did well,” PHS coach Jesus Salas said. “We thought we could maybe get second racing Monache once again but they proved to be a little too tall task once again. They ran well in the front and obviously Western boys did really well. They had like five in the top 10. Our top three raced really well. And then Dom and Misa, and also the younger guys, they were in the mix as well. So it was fun.”
Taylor stays untouchable
Aislin Taylor once again flew by the competition to win the EYL championship race in 18:06.76.
“She went wire-to-wire, every single race,” Ishida said. “I don’t think there was ever anybody in front of her unless someone was sprinting in the first 100 meters. I’ve never seen that.”
Ishida noted that this was the most consistent season Taylor had ever had.
“This time, she did it right,” he said. “Very consistent. She’s getting more looks from out of state now and they’re bugging her…What a quality season. She went through, whatever little things, little illness here and there, and she never missed a meet. And never had a slow time.”
Making her stamp in league and hitting another personal record, was the Marauders’ Janae Espinoza who placed second in 19:43.89.
“She had a big PR today,” Ishida said. “That was a huge PR. It was not even close...Those two Western girls beat her in the dual meet and she came back. I’m so proud of her to run a PR. And I told her this kickstarts next year. So maybe we’re looking at the next EYL champion.”
Also scoring for the Marauders were Eilene Molina (23:41.91) in 19th, Riley Beeman (24:07.38) in 21st, and Nicole Torres (24:35.38) in 23rd.
From Porterville, Itzel Ferrer (23:53.25) placed 20th, Araceli Vazquez (24:42.58) was 24th, and Adamaris Mendez (28:09.15) was 33. The Panthers’ top runner, Joslen Jimenez, was out with an injury.
“The rest of the girls did really well,” Salas said. “Itzel PR’d. Araceli PR’d and Adamaris was like right next to her PR. So the three that ran, ran really well. I keep commending the girls for showing up cause it’s been rough all year with girls’ participation.”