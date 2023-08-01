During the Porterville City Council meeting early Tuesday evening, the council approved the city’s continued membership as part of the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation (TCEDC) and contributed $35,000 to the organization.
Although the TCEDC continues to face financial challenges the city has continued to benefit from its membership and support from the corporation. Now that continued membership has been approved, the city’s newest TCEDC benefit will include access to analytical technology that will help assess the economic impact of projects on the city.
The City of Porterville previously contributed $25,000 for TCEDC membership, but after discussions between city staff and the TCEDC board it was requested the city increase their contribution between $5,000 and $10,000.
“The city has always been very active in the EDC and whatever programs have been, whether it be enterprise zones, targeted tax zones, certified sites,” said City Manager John Lollis.
Lollis advised the council continue to advocate for location and unique position in attracting manufacturing and industrial projects to the area. Projects Lollis noted included the expansion of the airport area including the fairgrounds, casino and sports complex.
Mayor Martha A. Flores opened the dialogue by saying she was surprised to see an invoice for $35,000 when no solid decisions had been made on the dollar amount for the increase at previous TCEDC meetings.
Council member Raymond Beltran expressed his concern about lack of direct access to major highway and railways and while thr TCEDC is asking for more money he’s not sure about the return on the investment as it has been a number of years since a major TCEDC project has been in this area.
“For me personally it’s looking at the increase that is being asked, and I get it, the report explains that reasoning,” said Beltran. “I just personally feel that I am not sure this is a good investment long term. It seems like a lot of the development that is happening isn’t coming from this agency.” Beltran questioned what the city is getting out of the membership.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo stated having access to the data technology is one thing but being able to work with and handle the data is completely different. She said the access to the software package would be of great benefit to the city.
Carrillo asked about the financial struggles facing the TCEDC, and learned what was once a million dollar nest egg of savings has dwindled down to roughly $250,000 to cover operational costs over the last five years.
Meister stated the fact he’s not a fan of the idea of contributing an additional $10,000, but he would lean on the more experienced council members for a fair decision.
Flores requested a report come from the TCEDC in six months on the progress of projects being brought to the Porterville area and where the TCEDC funds are going, before the continued membership in the TCEDC, and the associated $35,000 contribution was unanimously approved.
In other business the council set a study session for August 29 to review and discuss recycled water, sewer and solid waste fees. City staff explained the council has an opportunity to review operational and impact to water fees, specifically with the implementation of the recycled water system through the new tertiary treatment facility. Budgetary impacts will also be discussed amongst staff and council during the study session.
In addition Porterville Police Department Chief Jake Castellow presented certificates of recognition to the department’s Crisis Response Team for their de-escalation efforts since January.
Castellow explained what de-escalation is and how it is used in the field, before stating 2023 has been the busiest year for the Crisis Response team who has responded to 10 critical deployments since January, with a 100 percent success rate in defusing each situation.
Certificates of recognition were given to Sgt. Paul Jordan, Sgt. Jay Starling, and Sgt. Orlando Ortiz. Castellow stated PPD’s Critical Response Team will be bringing two more individuals on to the team soon.
The council approved two appointments to the city’s Arts Commission. With three openings on commission, the city was requested to approve the reappointment of Maria Menga and the new appointment of Dawn Bennett. Flores commented volunteers for commissions, and in general, is hard to find, and moved for the approval of the reappointment and new appointment to the city’s Art Commission.