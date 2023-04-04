Film: Aftersun (2022)
Director: Charlotte Wells
Cast: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio
Rating: R
How to Watch: $5 Rental on Amazon and YouTube
Runtime: 102 minutes
Genre: Drama
Awards: Academy Award Nomination for Best Actor (Mescal), BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut, Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature, Sight & Sound Award for Best Film of the Year
Aftersun is the feature film debut of Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, and it's a coming-of-age drama about an 11-year-old girl named Sophie (Corio). Set in the late 1990’s, this story follows Sophie on holiday with her father Calum (Mescal) at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday. Aftersun is based on Wells’ own personal experience of the last holiday she went on with her father. She has described the movie as “emotionally autobiographical.” Itwas released by A24, and it received numerous awards and nearly universal acclaim.
Aftersun is a beautiful and bittersweet examination of loss. It's a beguiling distillation of pure emotion, and a painful story of a daughter struggling to understand her father. Audiences looking for a plot-heavy movie should look elsewhere, as this film focuses more on the internal workings of the characters, and the relationship between them. It’s a movie that examines the interior workings of its characters, while also acknowledging their unknowable nature. This film flourishes at the intersection between our perceptions of loved ones and who they truly are.
This entire film is framed as a memory. Adult Sophie is recalling the last vacation she ever had with her father. She's attempting to fill in the blanks of a parent she loved but didn't know or understand. This movie is an investigation into the troubled psyche of her father, and a dissection of their last memories together. It's a reflection on the childhood trauma of losing a parent at a young age, and the sad reality of never really knowing who they are.
This is perfectly encapsulated during one particular scene. Calum is telling Sophie a sad story about his 11th birthday, and she's secretly filming him through the reflection in the television. It’s difficult to see him, and this dim reflection is meant to represent the dimness of the memory itself, and the difficulty with which she's piecing together who her father was. Scenes like this one are what make Aftersun exceptional, and show the power of cinema to explore the interiority of what a person is feeling.
Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal are perfectly matched as the daughter and father in this story. Prior to filming, the two actors spent several weeks together at a hotel resort to form the bond that was necessary to portray the father-daughter relationship at the center of the story. This is Corio’s first time acting in a feature film, and she's fantastic as Sophie. Wells auditioned more than 800 girls for the lead role before finding Corio. Mescal is also incredible as Calum, earning an Oscar nomination for his subtle and moving performance of a man quietly suffering.
Much of Aftersun concerns Calum’s mental health, and the mystery of he who truly was beneath the surface. He's portrayed as a character that's always searching, and trying to find a way to live a happy and meaningful life. Still, there's an uncanny sadness ever present throughout the movie, and a mysteriously melancholic feeling just simmering beneath the top layer. Calum is shown having suicidal ideation including moments where he wanders too close to a moving bus and balances on the edge of a balcony. Sometimes there are warning signs, but ultimately, we can't know or see the private struggles people are experiencing beneath the surface.
Aftersun has one of the best final shots in film history. It's expertly crafted and choreographed, and serves as the perfect coda to a heartbreaking movie. Without giving it away, this final shot ties together the entire film, connecting the past with the present and the real with the imagined. The scene, like this film itself, provides a space for adult Sophie/Charlotte to finally meet her father.
Aftersun is a subtle and emotionally intense collage of memories, and a devastating reminiscence on a relationship cut short. It's a tribute to the memories and people that define us, and the unexpected ways that grief intertwines with memory. This is a film about memory itself, and a tribute to movies as a device for remembering. It's a beautiful and heartbreaking story told with visual inventiveness, and marks the arrival of an exciting new voice in the cinematic landscape.
